Oregon COVID-19 death toll passes 500

Six more Oregonians have died from the coronavirus.
The state’s death toll is now 505, according to the daily report issued Saturday by the Oregon Health Authority.
The fatalities were:
• A 49-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive Aug. 12 and dies Sept. 2.
• A 76-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive Aug. 27 and died Sept. 6.
• A 97-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive June 29 and died Aug. 29
• A 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive Aug. 27 and died Sept. 5.
• A 63-year-old man in Multnomah County who died Aug. 28.
• An 82-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive Aug. 26 and died Sept. 2.
At least four of the six fatalities had underlying conditions. Authorities still were awaiting confirmation on the Clackamas County woman and the 63-year-old Multnomah County man.
The OHA also announced that there are 293 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 29,156. Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19 like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory confirmed case.
Benton County and Linn County reach reported three new cases. Benton now has a total of 243 cases and six deaths, while Linn has 427 cases and 13 deaths.
Multnomah leads the state with 6,522 cases and 128 deaths, followed by Marion (4,222 cases and 85 deaths) and Washington (4,073 case and 53 deaths.
