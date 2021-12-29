Oregon COVID-19 cases rising; deaths declining

Oregon Health Authority reported higher daily cases but declines in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Linn County on Wednesday added 85 virus cases for a total of 15,816. Benton County had 67 new cases, bringing its total to 6,640. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 206 in Linn County and 43 in Benton County.

OHA reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, making the state’s total 5,640. OHA data showed 2,331 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, for a state total of 418,333 so far.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there were 419 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 21 more than yesterday; and 92 are occupying intensive care unit beds, five fewer than yesterday. Fifty patients were on ventilators, according to OHA statistics.

There are 50 available adult ICU beds in the state out of 649, an 8% availability, and 298 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,112, a 7% availability. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity.

The region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties has three adult ICU beds available, a 3% availability, and eight adult non-ICU beds available, only 1% availability.

Vaccinations: OHA reported 18,185 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. More than 3 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and more than 2.76 million people have completed a vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 13,766 doses per day.

Gov. Kate Brown’s goal of getting booster shots to 1 million Oregonians was announced Dec. 17. Since then, 166,713 have received a booster.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 431,567 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the U.S. case total more than 53.2 million. There were 2,105 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death total to 818,444.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

