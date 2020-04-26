Oregon COVID-19 cases increase by 21 percent in past week; one new case in Benton County

The Oregon Health Authority reported four new deaths from COVID-19 and 58 additional cases of the illness, including one in Benton County, on Sunday afternoon.

The state death toll now stands at 91 and Oregon has 2,311 cases of COVID-19, according to OHA data.

In the past week, Oregon saw 401 new cases of COVID-19, an increase of 21 percent.

The state had slightly more new cases than the week prior, when 383 instances of the illness were confirmed. The new cases from the week ending April 19 represented an increase of 25 percent, however.

For the week ending April 12, Oregon had 459 new cases for a caseload increase of 43 percent.

Cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled, increasing by 520, for the week ending April 5.

For the week of March 29, cases nearly tripled.

The four Oregon deaths reported on Sunday were all individuals with underlying medical conditions: a 51-year-old Wasco County man; a 70-year-old Multnomah County man; a 75-year-old Multnomah County woman; and a 93-year-old Marion County woman.

Benton County now has 29 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths, while Linn County has 74 cases and seven deaths, according to OHA data. All seven of Linn County’s deaths are from residents at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, according to the facility’s Facebook page.

Statewide, there have been 48,964 tests with 46,653 negative results. Benton County has 805 negative tests and Linn County 1,575.

The United States has 50,439 deaths from COVID-19 and 895,766 cases of the illness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday afternoon.