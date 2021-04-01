Oregon counties/communities get $4.26B from stimulus bill

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Biden hailed the legislation as generating "economic growth for the entire nation."

"It focuses on rebuilding the backbone of this country — working families, the middle class, the people who built this country," he said.

Oregon's two Democratic senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, voted for the bill. Three of the state's five House members — all Democrats — voted for the bill: Suzanne Bonamici, Peter DeFazio and Earl Blumenauer.

Critics of the bill said it the price tag was too large and that much of the spending wasn't targeted at issues created by the COVID-19 crisis.

U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, was among the Republicans in the House opposing the bill.

U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby, was one of two Democrats who voted against the original House version approved on Feb. 27. After changes by the Senate retargeted spending in key areas, Schrader supported the final version sent to President Biden on March 10.

“My concerns remain on the size and scope of this bill but believe the Senate changes provide meaningful relief for Oregonians in need," wrote in a post on Facebook on March 8 announcing his intended vote switch.