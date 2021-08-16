Oregon Community Foundation awards grants for summer programs

Because of COVID-related child care challenges in the community the Albany club expanded its hours. Also due to the pandemic it increased its paid staff, because volunteers proved harder to recruit. And COVID itself came into the club’s world with its own set of codes and regulations.

“Funds like this will definitely help us reduce our shortfalls,” Andersen said. “It would have been hard for the club to expand hours without it.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The Albany club’s program, which Andersen said could not exist without a strong partnership with Greater Albany Public Schools, is a blend of school work and fun.

The kids work on academics in the morning and have fun in the afternoon, with activities such as swimming, hiking and weekly field trips.

Another key feature of the summer offerings at the Albany club is “Teens for Tomorrow,” which takes teenagers through a 10-week program of job training and college explorations. The teens come out with a food handler’s card, CPR training and earn a $500 stipend for giving back by supervising younger club members.

“That’s what’s great about this grant,” Andersen said. “Even though expenses have increased we don’t want to have to charge families more. We have been able to keep our prices low.