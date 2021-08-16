Oregon Community Foundation awards grants for summer programs

When you work at a nonprofit in the mid-valley the math can be simple. And daunting.
Take the Boys & Girls Club of Albany for example.
The club operates summer programs for kids that charge $75 per week. The service costs the operation $45 per day for the teachers, supervisors, food, materials, food trips and more. To keep the doors open and to keep serving the community nonprofits such as the Albany club need help. Lots of it.
The Oregon Community Foundation has swooped in to lend a big hand this summer with $41.2 million in grants to groups in all 36 Oregon counties. The money is designed to specifically target summer learning and enrichment offerings, particularly for families who need financial help to participate.
“Given the crises over the last year, this summer has been a critical time to nurture and mentor children in our state,” said Max Williams, President and CEO of Oregon Community Foundation. “OCF is proud to have delivered much-needed support to disproportionately impacted families and communities across Oregon.”
The Boys & Girls Club of Albany received $75,000 from the foundation, a small but vital windfall for the organization, said executive director John Andersen.
“This money will support our summer programs, alleviate any shortfalls from the pandemic and ensure that kids will have a place to go,” Andersen said.
Because of COVID-related child care challenges in the community the Albany club expanded its hours. Also due to the pandemic it increased its paid staff, because volunteers proved harder to recruit. And COVID itself came into the club’s world with its own set of codes and regulations.
“Funds like this will definitely help us reduce our shortfalls,” Andersen said. “It would have been hard for the club to expand hours without it.”
The Albany club’s program, which Andersen said could not exist without a strong partnership with Greater Albany Public Schools, is a blend of school work and fun.
The kids work on academics in the morning and have fun in the afternoon, with activities such as swimming, hiking and weekly field trips.
Another key feature of the summer offerings at the Albany club is “Teens for Tomorrow,” which takes teenagers through a 10-week program of job training and college explorations. The teens come out with a food handler’s card, CPR training and earn a $500 stipend for giving back by supervising younger club members.
“That’s what’s great about this grant,” Andersen said. “Even though expenses have increased we don’t want to have to charge families more. We have been able to keep our prices low.
“We’re blessed to keep our doors open,” said Anderson, whose club has been in continuous operation since June 2020, despite the pandemic. “At times it might not look like a boys and girls club with classes and child care, but we’re proud of the role we are filling and appreciate the support of the community.
“Kids just need a place to go.”
Here is a look at how the Oregon Community Foundation grants will assist other mid-valley nonprofits.
Lebanon/Sweet Home
The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam received a whopping $200,000.
Kris Latimer, executive director of the club, said “The OCF funds were used 100% for scholarships for children attending programs this summer and will continue through the fall.”
Latimer added that 100% of the children who attend the club receive some level of scholarship and 65% of the children the club serves live in households at 185% of poverty and below.
“The funds have allowed us to continue programming at low or practically no cost for hundreds of families,” she said, “while our ability to fundraise has been completely halted or very abbreviated due to the pandemic.”
OSU Foundation
The foundation received two grants which total $223,605.
One grant, for $25,000, said Molly Brown, assistant vice president for marketing and communications, pays for the OSU-Cascades Summer Academy program, which provides ninth- to 12th-grade students access to pre-college immersion day camps in Central Oregon.
“Students get hands-on experience in two undergraduate programs available at OSU-Cascades, as well as some outdoor recreation adventures," Brown said. “Grant funds help pay for tuition assistance for students in underrepresented populations.”
The second grant ($198,605) is for OSU Extension’s Pathways to OSU (P2OSU) Summer Project, which serves a statewide audience and is located at the 4-H Center in Salem.
“The project is a comprehensive teen leadership program,” Brown said, “designed to mentor 120 high school youth from underserved audiences to deliver summer enrichment programming to 750 youth in grades K-8. Grant funds support camp staffing, busing, scholarships, and meals.”
Community Services Consortium
The group, which received $120,000 from the OCF, has served as a state-designated community action agency for the past 40 years. The agency offers programs and services mainly in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties. The CSC’s mission is to overcome poverty in the region by connecting people with the tools and resources they need to build better futures.
The new funds will “have a variety of uses,” said Pegge McGuire, executive director. “We will be spending the funds to support several of our youth and family programs in all three counties. We don't have a detailed breakdown by county at the moment.”
Types of programs that will receive assistance include:
• Family community engagement activities to support family bonding, mental health, and wellness (e.g. OMSI field trips for families, entrance fees for community venues such as fairs, etc.)
• Youth program equipment purchases.
• Youth summer enrichment activities such as marine science center programs.
• Family stability supports for intergenerational family programs.
Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis
Helen Higgins, CEO of the club, which received $100,000, said that “the grant will support summer enrichment for grades 1-12, with a focus on SEL, (social emotional learning), catching kids up from COVID learning loss, and preparing them for the upcoming school year after over a year without in-person classes."
OCF funds also will support reduced rates and scholarships for families living on low incomes.
“We’ve noticed a delay with kids who have not been in some kind of program over the last year-plus in comparison to kids who have been in our program,” Higgins said. “It’s changed the nature of our work towards more basic things like keeping hands to oneself, managing emotions and impulses and how to make friends.”
Oregon Ag in the Classroom
The foundation, based at Strand Agriculture Hall at Oregon State University, received $120,000 from the OCF. The foundation provides free curriculum, resources and training to K-12 educators and promotes using agriculture to teach science, math, history, nutrition and other subjects across existing curriculum.
“This summer,” said executive director Jessica Jansen, “we have been partnering with Precollege Programs at Oregon State University to facilitate an iINVENT camp for middle school students.
“In these camps, students are guided by OSU student mentors to help create an invention that solves challenges in agriculture. This summer we’ve been specifically looking at Oregon dairy farms and partnering with Oregon Dairy Ambassadors (also college students at Linn Benton/OSU) to learn more about dairy farming and design an invention that helps dairy farmers.”
The camps are available at no cost to participants. Camps have been held so far on the OSU campus, Albany, Sweet Home, Harrisburg and Lebanon. Philomath, McMinnville and Yachats also are on the schedule, Jansen said.
“Additionally,” Jansen said, “we plan to extend some of the resources to in-school and after-school programs this fall.”
