An Oregon City man convicted of possessing child pornography was sentenced to 16 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections on Friday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.
Michael Irizarry, 41, was found guilty of 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse after the conclusion of a two-day jury trial in mid-April.
“It’s clear Mr. Irizarry didn’t share this content with anyone else,” said Judge David Delsman, in explaining the sentence.
The case had a strange beginning, prosecutor Alex Olenick said. Irizarry’s computer was found on the side of an area road, and in the process of trying to find the owner, authorities discovered numerous images of child pornography.
“This was something that just fell into law enforcement’s lap,” Olenick said.
Olenick argued for a prison sentence of more than 13 years. “The victims in these recordings deserve those sentences to be imposed,” he added.
Defense attorney Tim Felling countered that such a sentence would be excessive for Irizarry, who had no prior criminal history.
“I don’t think there’s any question that this type of material is offensive and troubling,” Felling said.
Be he said that Irizarry viewed the child pornography and then tried to delete the files. Irizarry didn’t produce or distribute the materials, he added.
“There are different layers of culpability,” Felling said.
Felling asked for jail time, with the hammer of a lengthy prison sentence if Irizarry committed a probation violation.
He said his client was ashamed and upset about his actions.
“I never intended to share or distribute anything like this,” Irizarry said. “I was clicking on hyperlinks not knowing what was going to be downloaded,” he added.
