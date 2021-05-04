Oregon bill speeds siting of emergency shelters, temporary housing

Cities and counties are empowered to waive some requirements to allow the siting of emergency shelters and temporary housing under a bill that is headed to Gov. Kate Brown.

The Senate passed House Bill 2006 without amendments on a 26-1 vote Monday.

The bill allows local governments to waive design, planning and zoning requirements for shelters or housing operated directly by them, by organizations with at least two years' experience, or by nonprofits that partner with either one.

Shelters still have to comply with some building codes and health and safety requirements. They must have access to transportation and cannot be placed in hazardous zones, such as federally designated floodplains.

This bill revives legislation that passed in the first 2020 special session (June 24-26) of the Oregon Legislature. But its waivers ended 90 days later on Sept. 28. This bill's waivers end on July 1, 2022.

Sen. Deb Patterson, D-Salem, said the shortage of housing has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic and the 2020 Labor Day wildfires. She said cities often resist state requirements.

"But this bill is different," Patterson, the bill's Senate sponsor and floor manager, said.