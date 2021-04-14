Oregon adds 816 COVID cases, 48 in mid-valley

Oregon added 816 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including 48 in the mid-valley, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday as case counts surged for the third consecutive week.
OHA also reported three new deaths attributed to the disease: a 66-year-old woman in Tillamook County, an 88-year-old woman in Union County and a 56-year-old man in Klamath County. Both women had underlying health conditions, OHA reported, but the man did not.
The latest fatalities raise Oregon’s death toll to 2,449 since the start of the pandemic. The state’s cumulative case count stands at 172,206.
Benton County reported 25 new cases on Wednesday, giving it a cumulative total of 2,698 cases with 18 deaths. Linn County added 23 cases for a total of 4,062 with 62 fatalities.
Other COVID-related developments Wednesday included the following:
Weekly trends: Oregon’s daily COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations and deaths grew for the third week in a row, OHA reported.
For the week that ended Sunday, the state tallied 3,722 new infections, up 26% from the week before. In the same span, hospitalizations climbed to 156, up six from the previous week, and 47 deaths were recorded, the highest total in five weeks.
Hospitalizations: Across Oregon, 200 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, up three from the day before. Of those, 52 were in intensive care, unchanged from Tuesday.
Vaccinations: On average, Oregon is now administering almost 38,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per day and has given just under 2.4 million total doses, OHA reported. Nearly 1.5 million Oregonians have received at least one shot, and 945,453 residents are fully vaccinated.
Here in the mid-valley, 40,374 Benton County residents have gotten at least one jab while 26,130 are fully immunized. Some 36,508 Linn County residents have received at least one dose, and 25,286 have completed the vaccine course.
National numbers: The United States has now recorded nearly 31.2 million COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic and 560,576 deaths from the disease, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mid-valley outbreaks: There are a number of active outbreaks associated with congregate care facilities, worksites and schools in the Linn and Benton counties area.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
For the second straight week, an outbreak at The Oaks at Lebanon senior living facility held steady at 13 cases involving residents, staff or their close contacts, OHA reported in its weekly outbreak report, released on Wednesday.
A previously reported outbreak at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis grew by two cases to nine last week, and another at Meadowlark Senior Living in Lebanon grew by one case to four.
New outbreaks were reported at Regency Albany, with four cases; Waverly Place Memory Care in Albany, also with four; and the Mennonite Home in Albany, with three.
Outbreaks connected with congregate care facilities have now accounted for 13,890 COVID-19 cases and 1,308 fatalities — more than half the state’s total death toll — since the pandemic began just over a year ago.
A workplace outbreak connected with the Target Distribution Center in Albany remained active, growing by one case last week to 19, OHA reported. An earlier flareup involving 47 people associated with the facility was declared resolved in January.
The outbreak at Corvallis Tool Co. in Philomath held steady last week at eight cases.
Workplace outbreaks can include employees of a particular company, members of their households and other close contacts. All told, workplace outbreaks in Oregon have accounted for 20,131 cases of COVID-19 and 103 deaths attributed to the disease. OHA does not report COVID-related deaths by specific workplace, arguing that information would violate patient privacy.
With students returning to in-person instruction in ever-larger numbers, the number of outbreaks involving students, staff or volunteers at mid-valley schools continued to rise.
Three new outbreaks are noted in Wednesday’s OHA report: As of Sunday, Periwinkle Elementary in Albany has two cases, Corvallis High School has one and Riverview School in Lebanon has two.
Previously reported outbreaks continued at Standard Christian School in Albany, with three cases; South Albany High School and Central Linn High School in Halsey, with two apiece; and Santiam Christian School in Adair Village, Harrisburg High School, Central Linn Elementary in Halsey, Lifegate Christian School in Harrisburg and East Linn Christian Academy in Lebanon, with on apiece.
OHA’s tallies differ somewhat from information released by Greater Albany Public Schools. The district announced last week that a member of the South Albany High School volleyball program had been diagnosed with COVID-19, then reported that there were additional cases involving student athletes at South but has not said how many total cases the high school has.
On Tuesday, GAPS announced additional cases, including two students at Periwinkle Elementary, one at Takena Elementary and one at Meadow Ridge Elementary, as well as one sick staff member at Calapooia Middle School and another at North Albany Middle School.
Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.