Oregon adds 748 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths Tuesday

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Monday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 748
Total cases Oregon: 187,611
New cases Linn County: 30
Total cases Linn County: 4,652
New cases Benton County: 20
Total cases Benton County: 2,966
New cases U.S.: 32,460
Total cases U.S.: 32,267,958
New deaths Oregon: 6
Total deaths Oregon: 2,508
New deaths Linn County: 0
Total deaths Linn County: 65
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 19
New deaths U.S.: 404
Total deaths U.S.: 574,679
New vaccinations Oregon: 28,336
Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,090,957
Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,314,226
Hospitalizations Oregon: 345 (down 6 from Monday)
ICU beds occupied in Oregon: 79 (down 1 from Monday)
Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention