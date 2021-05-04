 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oregon adds 748 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths Tuesday
0 comments
breaking

Oregon adds 748 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
covid vaccine stock 09
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Monday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 748                

Total cases Oregon: 187,611

New cases Linn County: 30

Total cases Linn County: 4,652

New cases Benton County: 20

Total cases Benton County: 2,966

New cases U.S.: 32,460

Total cases U.S.: 32,267,958

New deaths Oregon: 6

Total deaths Oregon: 2,508

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 65

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 19

New deaths U.S.: 404

Total deaths U.S.: 574,679

New vaccinations Oregon: 28,336

Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,090,957

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,314,226

Hospitalizations Oregon: 345 (down 6 from Monday)

ICU beds occupied in Oregon: 79 (down 1 from Monday)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 4

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News