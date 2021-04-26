 Skip to main content

Oregon adds 630 COVID cases, one death
alert

Oregon adds 630 COVID cases, one death

  • Updated
Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine 23

More than 154 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered nationwide, according to federal officials.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

The Oregon Health Authority reported 630 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 181,321.

Linn County added 16 new cases, for a total of 4,281. Benton County has two new cases, for a total of 2,811.

Authorities reported one new death in Oregon, that of an 80-year-old Douglas County woman; the presence or absence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. The state death toll now stands at 2,486.

Linn County has had 64 COVID-19 deaths; Benton County’s total is 19.

New cases of COVID in the United States rose 5% to more than 394,000 last week, the first increase after declining for nine straight weeks, according to a Reuters analysis of state, county and CDC data. Gavino Garay reports.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States added 34,641 new cases Monday, bringing its total to 31,883,289 cases since the pandemic began. The country also added 294 new deaths for a total of 569,272 COVID-19 deaths.

Oregon also reported on Monday 27,077 new vaccinations had been added to the Oregon immunization registry. Of this total, 18,911 doses were administered on Sunday and 8,166 were administered on previous days but entered into the registry on Monday. 

As of Monday, 1,175,540 Oregonians have completed a COVID-19 vaccination series, and 1,738,540 have received at least one dose of vaccine.

On Monday, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized across Oregon was 319, 28 more than the previous day. There were 77 COVID patients in intensive care unit beds, 11 more than on Sunday.

