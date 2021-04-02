 Skip to main content

Oregon adds 499 COVID cases, no new deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 499 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday as Gov. Kate Brown warned the state is facing a potential “fourth surge” of coronavirus infections and urged Oregonians to get vaccinated while continuing to mask up and avoid social gatherings.

At the same time, the governor announced expanded vaccine eligibility for the families of frontline workers.

Oregon’s cumulative case total now stands at 166,013 since the start of the pandemic, OHA announced in its daily update. No new fatalities were reported, leaving the statewide death toll unchanged at 2,385.

Benton County added five new cases, lifting its total to 2,596 cases with 18 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Linn County reported 14 new cases for a total of 3,861 with 60 deaths.

OHA added 46,154 new doses to the state’s vaccination registry, including 29,325 shots given Thursday. Nearly 1.9 million Oregonians have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 723,179 are fully vaccinated.

County-level vaccination data continued to be unavailable Friday as state officials work to correct a reporting error identified on Tuesday.

Some 157 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide on Friday, including 42 in intensive care unit beds, according to OHA. Total hospitalizations were up two from Thursday, while ICU numbers rose by three.

The United States has now recorded nearly 30.4 million coronavirus infections since the pandemic began, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. With 907 new fatalities associated with COVID-19, the national death toll is now 550,169.

