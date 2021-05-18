Oregon adds 484 COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths, including Linn County woman

Oregon added four new COVID-19 deaths and more than 480 cases, the Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday.
Among the deaths was a Linn County woman, 71, who died May 13 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Officials are still working to determine if the woman had an underlying condition.
Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Tuesday from OHA and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 484
Total cases Oregon: 196,390
New cases Linn County: 25
Total cases Linn County: 5,065
New cases Benton County: 1
Total cases Benton County: 3,139
New cases U.S: 19,483
Total cases U.S.: 32,795,780
New deaths Oregon: 4
Total deaths Oregon: 2,594
New deaths Linn County: 1
Total deaths Linn County: 69
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 20
New deaths U.S.: 518
Total deaths U.S.: 583,596
New vaccinations Oregon: 19,088
Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,589,416
Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,620,407
Hospitalizations Oregon: 354 (up 12 from Monday)
ICU beds Oregon: 82 (up one from Monday)