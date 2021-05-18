Oregon adds 484 COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths, including Linn County woman

Oregon added four new COVID-19 deaths and more than 480 cases, the Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday.

Among the deaths was a Linn County woman, 71, who died May 13 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Officials are still working to determine if the woman had an underlying condition.

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Tuesday from OHA and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 484

Total cases Oregon: 196,390

New cases Linn County: 25

Total cases Linn County: 5,065

New cases Benton County: 1

Total cases Benton County: 3,139

New cases U.S: 19,483

Total cases U.S.: 32,795,780

New deaths Oregon: 4

Total deaths Oregon: 2,594