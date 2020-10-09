 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oregon adds 425 new COVID cases
0 comments
breaking

Oregon adds 425 new COVID cases

  • Updated
  • 0
mark virus testing stock 10

Lebanon nurse Nicole Brock-Martinez checks a woman in the drive-up for symptoms while determining whether the patient needs a Corona Virus test .

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

Oregon has added 425 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 36,526.

It was the second consecutive day above 400 for the state, with the Oregon Health Authority reporting a record 484 new cases on Thursday.

Friday’s report included 17 new cases in Linn County, which has a total of 648 cases and 14 deaths. Benton County added four new cases. Its total is 378 and six deaths.

The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (1), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (14), Douglas (7), Hood River (7), Jackson (24), Jefferson (5), Josephine (7), Klamath (2), Lane (37), Lincoln (1), Malheur (28), Marion (50), Morrow (1), Multnomah (101), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wasco (3), Washington (39), and Yamhill (15).

In addition to the case numbers, the OHA also reported three new deaths, a 73-year-old Lane County man, a 91-year-old Multnomah County woman and an 86-year-old Wasco County woman. The individuals in the Lane and Wasco cases had underlying medical conditions. Authorities still are seeking to determine that for the Multnomah County case.

The state death toll is 597.

Multnomah continues to lead the state with 7,844 cases and 146 deaths. Next are Marion with 5,106 cases and 101 deaths, followed by Washington (4,956 cases and 65 deaths). Only one of Oregon’s 36 counties, Wheeler, has not yet experienced a COVID-19 case.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Furniture Share holds donation drive for wildfire evacuees
Local

Furniture Share holds donation drive for wildfire evacuees

  • Updated

The Corvallis-based Furniture Share set up shop at a warehouse near the intersection of Old Highway 34 and Columbus Street in Albany to accept new or used furniture in good condition. The furniture will be offered to evacuees who reach out to the organization and have proof of need.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News