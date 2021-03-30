Oregon adds 415 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 415 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 164,570.

The state also reported six new deaths, including a 65-year-old Coos County man, who may have had underlying conditions; a 93-year-old Jackson County woman with underlying conditions; an 85-year-old Marion County woman with underlying conditions; a 42-year-old Morrow County man with underlying conditions; an 80-year-old man in Union County who had underlying conditions; and a 67-year-old Washington County woman who had underlying conditions.

The state death toll now stands at 2,381, with 60 of those in Linn County and 18 in Benton County.

The United States added 60,699 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 30,147,895 cases since the pandemic began. The country also added 592 new deaths for a total of 547,296 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. during the pandemic.

Benton County added 11 new cases in Tuesday's report, bringing the county's total during the pandemic to 2,569. Linn County added eight new cases, moving the county total to 3,810 since March 2020.

