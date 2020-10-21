Oregon adds 331 new cases, sees a drop in weekly numbers

Oregon added 331 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday bringing the state's total of reported cases since the start of the pandemic to 40,443.
But numbers, the Oregon Healthy Authority reported, have dropped some.
After several days of double-digit case loads reported, the mid-valley saw just six cases. Benton reported zero new cases while Linn reported six.
The drop is consistent with statewide data that showed a 4% decline in daily cases between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18 but the state's positivity rate remains high at 6.5%.
Deaths were also up, 27 from 25 the week before and the number of people hospitalized remained at 143.
Georgia Pacific in Halsey is still listed as an active outbreak source by OHA with 33 cases as of Wednesday, the latest reported on Oct. 14. Eagle Veneer and Freres Lumber remain on the active list with 16 and 15 cases respectively. Lowe's distribution center in Lebanon showed 12 cases as of Wednesday.
Schools with active cases included Hamilton Creek School in Lebanon with one case.
According to OHA, only schools with in-person instruction must report COVID-19 cases.
"This is to inform the public of potential COVID-19 exposure and to provide transparency surrounding COVID-19 in schools," information from OHA reads. "School is defined as any place of learning for students from kindergarten through twelfth grade, or a subset, with at least 30 students enrolled."
Earlier this week, Greater Albany Public Schools reported cases within the district and had been offering limited in-person instruction. Those cases were not present in Wednesday's report from OHA.
The Mennonite Home Skilled Nursing Facility remained on the OHA's list of active outbreaks, first reported on Oct. 14. Three cases are listed.
OHA announced on Wednesday that when a vaccine becomes available, residents and employees of long-term care facilities and small congregate settings will receive it at no-cost as part of partnership with the federal government, CVS and Walgreens.
While a vaccine is not yet available, facilities must register to participate by Oct. 29.
"Long-term care facilities that opt out of or don’t register for the clinics must provide an alternate plan, such as using their own on-site pharmacy to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and employees, although these facilities would be responsible for all 'end-to-end' processes and equipment, such as on-site storage, vaccination and reporting," OHA said.
To date, 44% of the state's COVID-19 deaths have occurred at long-term care facilities.
“This HHS program will be important in building our state’s vaccination capacity once a vaccine is approved, and it will help facilitate efficient vaccination of the long-term care population,” said Paul Cieslak, M.D., medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at the OHA Public Health Division. “As a result, it will ease the burden on long-term care facilities for administering the vaccine to protect our most vulnerable population, and on local public health authorities that would otherwise be heavily involved in this process.”
