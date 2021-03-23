Oregon adds 316 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 316 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 162,016 cases.

The state also reported two new deaths, including an 85-year-old Coos County man with underlying conditions and a 67-year-old Coos County woman with underlying conditions.

The state death toll now stands at 2,367, with 59 of those in Linn County and 18 in Benton County.

The Oregon Health Authority also announced on Tuesday that 20 Oregon counties, including Linn County, have now submitted attestation letters signaling their intention to immediately offer COVID-19 vaccinations to expanded eligibility groups. This marks an increase of seven counties from yesterday.

The counties are: Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Douglas, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Yamhill.

The United States added 55,902 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 29.7 million cases since the pandemic began. The country also added 986 new deaths for a total of 540,503 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. during the pandemic.