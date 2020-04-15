Opening of Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services' new home is delayed

LEBANON — Kelley Story has been waiting four years for the opening of a permanent home for Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services — also known as STARS — in Lebanon.
Story, who was hired by Samaritan Health Services as the director of substance abuse inpatient rehabilitation in April 2016, will have to wait just a little while longer for the program to move into its new home.
On Wednesday afternoon, Story led a tour of the new facility, which is located in the Barbara & Larry Mullins Center on North Santiam Highway, across the street from the parking lot of the Lebanon Senior Center. The STARS center has 16 beds, equally divided into separate wings for men and women, and will provide inpatient treatment for people with substance abuse disorders. It will also serve as the new home for Samaritan’s outpatient services, which are currently offered at a clinic near the hospital.
Construction on the building has been completed, although there is still some landscaping work in progress. The building is ready for staff and patients to move in, but that’s not possible at this time because of COVID-19, said Marty Cahill, CEO of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
“As you can see, we’re ready. We’ve got the staff, we’ve got the building, we’ve got the facilities, we’re ready to go. There’s a couple of things that are standing in our way. I’m not sure if you’ve heard of it, but it’s COVID-19. That’s holding us up a little bit right now,” Cahill said. “The other piece of it is when the governor will give her decree that we can start to reopen health care and the economy.”
Cahill said it would not be the right decision at this time to open a residential treatment facility. If the new coronavirus were to gain a foothold in the facility, that could endanger both patients and staff.
In addition, Samaritan Health Services administrators believe it is prudent to hold the facility in reserve for potential use as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds.
“When you look at the … potential for a surge, this is a self-contained building that we could put 16 people in,” Cahill said. “It has restrooms, kitchen, it’s self-contained. Could this be used for staffing for folks that don’t want to go home because they are treating COVID patients? Could this be a place for nursing home patients to come who test positive? This is a resource that could be utilized in the face of COVID right now. To turn it over to the program at this time might not be in the best interest.”
There is hope, however, that the STARS center can open relatively soon. There is certainly no lack of need for residential substance abuse treatment in the mid-Willamette Valley.
The project was first announced four years ago with a projected price tag of $4 million. Cahill said the project was delayed two years because of issues in the Oregon Legislature. Fundraising began in earnest two years ago, and the final cost of the project was $4.2 million, with the additional amount directly due to the increase in construction costs over this period.
He thanked the boards of commissioners for both Linn and Benton counties for their financial contributions to the project and noted that the city of Lebanon waived its permitting fees.
But it wasn’t just large donors who made the new treatment center a reality. More than 500 donors contributed to the project, and the contractor, Dorman Construction, provided its services at a discount.
Story said residents will be referred to the facility in many different ways. They may be referred by their own primary care physician or a specialist, parole and probation, child protective services, or they may simply seek help on their own.
“They can be referred from any system,” Story said.
All prospective patients will go through an assessment to determine whether inpatient or outpatient services are most appropriate.
The center is not program-based, and there is no set period of inpatient treatment.
“It’s really based on a medical, clinical model. I don’t run a program-based model, and it depends on a patient’s progress,” Story said.
Individuals in need of substance abuse treatment can contact Samaritan’s outpatient program at 541-451-7450. The program is staffed by two physicians who are board-certified in addiction medicine: Dr. Richard Hindmarsh and Dr. Bruce Matthews.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.