Opening of Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services' new home is delayed

LEBANON — Kelley Story has been waiting four years for the opening of a permanent home for Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services — also known as STARS — in Lebanon.

Story, who was hired by Samaritan Health Services as the director of substance abuse inpatient rehabilitation in April 2016, will have to wait just a little while longer for the program to move into its new home.

On Wednesday afternoon, Story led a tour of the new facility, which is located in the Barbara & Larry Mullins Center on North Santiam Highway, across the street from the parking lot of the Lebanon Senior Center. The STARS center has 16 beds, equally divided into separate wings for men and women, and will provide inpatient treatment for people with substance abuse disorders. It will also serve as the new home for Samaritan’s outpatient services, which are currently offered at a clinic near the hospital.

Construction on the building has been completed, although there is still some landscaping work in progress. The building is ready for staff and patients to move in, but that’s not possible at this time because of COVID-19, said Marty Cahill, CEO of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

“As you can see, we’re ready. We’ve got the staff, we’ve got the building, we’ve got the facilities, we’re ready to go. There’s a couple of things that are standing in our way. I’m not sure if you’ve heard of it, but it’s COVID-19. That’s holding us up a little bit right now,” Cahill said. “The other piece of it is when the governor will give her decree that we can start to reopen health care and the economy.”