Only three ICU beds available for region with Linn and Benton counties

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,707 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The total number of cases in Oregon is 314,841.
The OHA also recorded 30 new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,624.
Linn County logged 46 new instances of the virus bringing the total number of cases in the county to 10,514.
In an update to Monday’s report, the OHA said a Linn County woman, 58, died of the virus on Sept. 14 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. She tested positive on Sept. 7 and presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed, according to OHA. The cumulative number of deaths in the county is 87.
Meanwhile, Benton County reported 18 cases, which makes its pandemic total 4,637.
Here’s a look at more COVID news from OHA and federal reports:
Hospitalizations:
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the state is 944, which is 24 less than Monday. There are 264 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units on Tuesday, which is 14 less than Monday.
There are 59 available adult ICU beds in Oregon which makes for 9% availability. There are 347 available adult non-ICU beds which was 8% availability.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
For the region encompassing Linn, Benton, Lincoln, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties, there are three adult ICU beds available and 12 adult non-ICU beds available.
Vaccinations:
The OHA reported 7,500 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to Oregon’s immunization registry on Monday. Of this total, 3,206 were administered on Monday. The remaining doses were administered on previous days but added to the vaccine registry on Monday.
The seven-day running average for vaccinations is 7,754 doses per day. As of Tuesday’s report, 2.7 million people have had at least one dose of the vaccine and 2.47 million people had competed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
National Numbers:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 91,205 new cases of the virus for the United States. The total for the country is now 42.2 million. The CDC also reported 1,334 deaths, bringing the cumulative number of deaths in the U.S. to 675,071.
Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_