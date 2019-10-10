A Turner man was killed when the car he was driving struck a tow truck north of Jefferson Wednesday afternoon.
Oregon State Police reported that Anthony Fisher, 56, of Turner died after the Dodge Intrepid he was driving struck a tow truck driven by Christopher Helige of Aumsville after Fisher exited Interstate 5 and failed to stop at the intersection of Delaney Road and the southbound exit ramp.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Intrepid, operated by Anthony Fisher (56) of Turner, was southbound on the I-5 off ramp and failed to stop at the intersection with Delaney Rd. The Dodge was struck by a westbound tow truck operated by Christopher Helige (37) of Aumsville.
Both Fisher and Helige were transported to area hospitals where Fisher was pronounced dead.
Oregon State police was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Turner Fire Department, and ODOT during their investigation.
