One new virus death in Linn County

The Oregon Health Authority reported one new COVID-19 death in Linn County on Sunday, and announced an erroneously reported death from earlier in the week.

The agency also reported 24 new confirmed and presumptive cases in Linn County and 21 new cases from Benton County.

Linn County’s 27th death is a 76-year-old woman who died on Dec. 2 and tested positive for COVID-19 the following day. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

The OHA erroneously reported on Dec. 7 that a 77-year-old Linn County woman died, but she remains alive. Figures for the county and state have been adjusted to reflect correct information, according to the agency.

Also on Sunday, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which includes Oregon, announced that the Pfizer vaccination is safe for public use.

The workgroup provided its findings to the governors of Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada on Sunday morning. The panel will continue to independently review other COVID-19 vaccines after they are routed through FDA authorization.

“Oregonians can rest assured that some of the best doctors, scientists and immunologists in the world have reviewed the data and affirmed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe and effective,” said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, in a news release.

“We will work as quickly as possible to deliver vaccines to the public, starting with frontline health care workers and those who have been hardest hit by COVID-19,” Brown said.

“Please keep doing your part to keep your family and loved ones safe — wear a mask, stay home when you are sick, and avoid gatherings. Together, we can do this. Hope is on the way,” she added.