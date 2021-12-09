One new Linn County death reported on Thursday

There was one Linn County death included in Thursday’s COVID-19 report from the Oregon Health Authority, bringing that county’s COVID-19-related death total up to 188.

There were 69 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus in Linn County, raising the case total to 15,113.

In addition, information about Wednesday’s three Linn County deaths were released on Thursday. An 81-year-old man died on Oct. 10 at his residence, a 90-year-old man who died Oct. 11 at his residence and a 66-year-old man who died Nov. 29 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.

Benton County had 16 new cases on Thursday, raising that county’s case total to 6,283. No new deaths were reported in the county.

OHA reported 901 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the state’s case total to 399,361. There were 38 new deaths, bringing Oregon’s death total to 5,356.

OHA also released the coronavirus vaccine breakthrough report on Thursday, showing that 69.4% of all cases between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4 occurred in unvaccinated individuals. Of the 6,496 cases reported, only 30.6% occurred in vaccinated individuals.

Vaccines remain the most effective tool to reduce the spread of the virus, according to OHA.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 404 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, 94 of who are in intensive care unit beds.

There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 682, a 8% availability. There are 247 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,171, a 6% availability.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, adult ICU beds have 8% availability, and adult non-ICU beds have only 3% availability.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 32,291 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Wednesday, Dec. 8. As of Thursday, nearly 3 million Oregonians have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 2.7 million have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 125,960 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus on Thursday, raising the U.S. case total to nearly 49.5 million. There were 1,335 new deaths reported Thursday, bringing the nationwide death total to 790,766.

