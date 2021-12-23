One new Benton County COVID death, breakthrough cases update

One Benton County death was included in Thursday’s COVID-19 report from the Oregon Health Authority, raising that county’s death total to 43.

A 90-year-old man died Dec. 21 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Benton County had 24 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, bringing the case total to 6,492.

Linn County reported 43 new cases on Thursday, Dec. 23, raising the county’s case total to 15,645. No new deaths were reported in Thursday’s report for that county. The death total remains at 203.

OHA released details about the three Linn County deaths reported Wednesday: a 68-year-old man died Dec. 6 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, a 68-year-old woman died Nov. 30 at her residence and an 85-year-old man died Dec. 3 at his residence. All had underlying conditions.

Statewide, OHA reported 1,350 new confirmed and presumptive cases, raising Oregon’s case total to 410,565. There were eight new deaths reported, raising the statewide death total to 5,598.

OHA also released the weekly coronavirus vaccine breakthrough report on Thursday, which showed 70.3% of all cases between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18 occurred in unvaccinated individuals. Of the 5,338 cases, 29.4% occurred in vaccinated individuals.

Vaccines remain the most effective tool to reduce the spread of the virus, according to the authority.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 339 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, 98 of whom are in intensive care unit beds. There are 67 available adult ICU beds out of 678, or 10% availability. There are 306 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,133, or 7% availability.

Those numbers are lower in the mid-Willamette Valley, where there are four adult ICU beds available, a 5% availability. There are 25 adult non-ICU beds available, a 4% availability.

Vaccinations: OHA added 30,693 new vaccine doses to the state immunization registry on Dec. 22. There are now just over 3 million Oregonians who have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and nearly 2.8 million have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 243,817 new cases on Thursday, bringing the U.S. case total to nearly 51.6 million. There were 1,522 new deaths nationwide, bringing the country’s death total to 809,300.

