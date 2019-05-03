Both lanes of Highway 20 is open near the Kings Valley Highway are open after a Friday morning crash that killed a Lincoln County woman.
Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler said that the crash involved a big rig and a Honda driven by the Lincoln County woman. Ridler said that at about 8 a.m. the eastbound Honda veered into the westbound lane and struck the big rig head-on, killing the driver of the Honda. The truck driver, 60-year-old Scott Clark of Albany, was not injured.
No name was available for the Lincoln County victim pending notification of next of kin, Ridler said.
The road was closed at milepost 44 for four hours after the crash, with one lane opening at noon. A diesel spill from the truck had to be addressed before the highway could reopen. Flaggers routed traffic around the crash it and motorists experienced lengthy backups. Motorists used Kings Valley Highway, for the eastbound detour. Westbound motorists used Highway 34.
