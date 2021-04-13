One COVID-19 death added in Linn County

The Oregon Health Authority reported five new deaths associated with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including an 80-year-old Linn County woman.

According to the agency, the woman tested positive on Christmas Day and died Jan. 14 at Santiam Hospital in Stayton. It was not immediately clear if she had any underlying health conditions.

OHA also reported 567 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The cumulative total number of cases in Oregon is now 171,398.

The state death toll now stands at 2,446, with 62 of those in Linn County and 18 in Benton County.

In addition to the Linn County resident, the latest fatalities included a 72-year-old Clackamas County woman, a 91-year-old Marion County woman, a 93-year-old Multnomah County man and 64-year-old woman in Coos County. All four had underlying conditions.

The United States added 61,526 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 31,076,891 cases since the pandemic began. The country also added 569 new deaths for a total of 559,741 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. during the pandemic.