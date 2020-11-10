Omar Rachdi: A letter to my parents

On my drive across country coming back from Michigan, I remember the song “Father and Son” coming up on my playlist and it got me thinking about my parents. My parents sacrificed so much and did what they had to do to pull my family out of poverty in hopes that I would one day have the choice to do what I wanted to. I would not be applying to residency right now if it were not for the love that my parents showed me. I want to share these lessons with you because they are what made me that man that I am today.
My Parents Taught Me How to Survive
Before I get too much into this, I need to tell you a little about my parents and where they came from so you understand just how instrumental they have been not only in my life, but the lives of so many.
When I tell people that my dad grew up with 20 brothers and sisters, they tend to think that I am joking.
When I talk about how he got through his first job interview in America by memorizing 100 English phrases to earn $3.35/hr at McDonald’s, some think I am exaggerating. When my dad was not working 12- to 16-hour long days, he was going to school to learn English and still found time to be a husband, father, and brother. My dad grew up with one of the worst and hardest backgrounds of anyone that I know, but he still did everything that he could for his family. Thank you, Bubba, for loving me with all that you had, for giving so much of yourself to give me a wonderful life.
My mom is a saint and whenever I think about this next part, I get a little upset with ‘little’ Omar. When I was a kid, I remember teasing my mom about the number of hours she worked in a day by saying, “oh, that just means more money for us!” Or getting upset when she would work her days off because we had plans together. It took me longer than it should have to realize why mom did what she did. She lived with agonizing pain in her knees, feet, and ankles for years and still worked overtime so that way my sister and I would have better lives than she did. My mom would bake toffee for the neighbors every year and send me as her little delivery man, send holiday cards to family members that I never even heard of, and would do the nicest acts of kindness to anyone who was in need. Thank you, Ma, for loving me more than I could ever know and being the best role model a son could ever ask for.
My mom retired after a long and hard career with the USPS and my dad currently works for US Bank doing mainframe tech support. My parents may have not given me a stethoscope to wear from the clinic that they didn’t work in, introduce me to doctor friends they didn’t have, or get me a letter of recommendation because they were best friends with a physician, but my parents did teach me something far more valuable: how to survive, and how to put more good into the world.
You may be asking yourself, “What does any of this have to do with surviving?” My parents showed me the value of working hard through adversity, and to not let your worst moments define you. I most definitely am not the smartest person in any room that I walk into, but I know that I am the hardest working person and that I will do what is needed to be done because that is what my parents did. I must keep moving one foot in front of the other, one moment at a time, one day at a time.
My Parents Taught Me to Give with My Palm Facing Down
Growing up, my parents told me that when you give to someone else, give with your palm facing down, to symbolize giving without expectation to receive anything in return. It always seemed like my parents are the definition of “givers” and want to make the lives of those around them better. My parents instilled me that we should do what is right because it is the right thing to do, not for reward, success, or other recognition. Thank you both for showing me what it means to be a good person and to give from your heart. My heart is big because you both love me so much.
Roger Waters knew that we all should just be kind and give to one another because we truly do not know “…where you are, how near or how far...” You never know what another person may be going through, and you may be able to make their day with a little bit of kindness.
My Parents Taught Me to Love the Elderly
Growing up, my dad and I would talk about how the first followers of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, were ostracized for their faith and wanted to leave their parents to follow him. Prophet Muhammad told his young followers not to leave their parents, to return home and to pray in their hearts. The Prophet did this because he knew that on their day of judgment that they would be asked, “Did you love thy parents? Did you love your mother? The woman who put you in this world, who sacrificed so much for you just to exist?”
These stories from the Quran were told to me many times and I am so grateful that they were. My grandma, Muema, helped my parents raise me. My mom and dad had to work so much when I was younger, so I spent a lot of my time with my Muema. My Muema loved me so fiercely and I am so lucky that I got to have her in my life for a whole 16 years. She always talked about me being her personal doctor someday, helping take away the pains that she had from years of hard work of raising a massive family. Since she passed away over a decade ago, she never got to see me wear my stethoscope. However, every time I walk into the room to see a patient, I carry her with me in my heart.
This past week I had my favorite experience of my medical school education. I was sent to go do a rehabilitation consult for an elderly woman who was found lying down on the ground, and they suspect that she had been there for hours. My patient, unfortunately, has severe dementia. As I walked into the room, I saw a small woman who looked so confused and had no idea where she was. I continued to reassure her that we were here to help her and that her daughter would be here soon. I tested her muscle strength in her arms and I was surprised at how strong she was. When she saw me pull my reflex hammer out, she asked, “Are you going to hit me with that?” I quickly reassured her and explained that I will be hitting my fingertips and not her. She instantly relaxed and let me continue my exam. I felt her blood flowing adequately across her pulses, listened to her heart and lungs, and asked her the silliest questions for my mini-mental status exam. By the end of the consult, I held her small hand and looked her in the eyes and said, “Thank you for letting me help you today.” I went to pull my hand away, but she would not let go. “You have the kindest eyes I have seen in so long. Us old people know these kinds of things.”
We looked at one another and saw one another, tears in our eyes. Between my parents (including my grandmother) and John Prine, I will always say “Hello in there, hello” when I work with my geriatric population. They took care of us, and I want to take care of them.
Mom, Dad, I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for being my mom and dad, I am so proud to be your son. You have taught me how to survive, give to others, and love people who need it most. I will always try to do right be you and make you proud.
Love, Omie
Rachdi is a fourth-year student at the Western University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.