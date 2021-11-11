OHA updating COVID-19 backlog: 10 more mid-valley deaths detailed

Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday evening reminded the public that due to a technical error the agency will add to state statistics around 550 COVID-19-related deaths that were previously unreported.

The Wednesday announcement noted a decrease in daily COVID-19 cases and increases in hospitalizations and deaths. OHA said the week of Nov. 1 through Nov. 7 saw a 16% decrease from the previous week and the fewest since the last week of July.

OHA said counties with higher vaccination rates have lower COVID-19 case numbers, with the lowest being found in the five counties where vaccination rates are more than 70%

As of Wednesday, there were 509 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, with 125 occupying intensive care unit beds, and 69 patients on ventilators. ICU beds had an 8% availability in Oregon. Non-ICU beds had a 7% availability. The six-county region that includes Linn and Benton counties had 2% of adult ICU beds available and 1% of adult non-ICU beds available.

Linn County on Wednesday added 45 virus cases for a total of 13,902. Benton County had 16 new cases, bringing its total to 5,855. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 153 in Linn County and 35 in Benton County. There were 10 deaths reported from the Linn-Benton region in Wednesday evening’s OHA report.

Local COVID-19-related deaths included:

A 65-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Sept. 3 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

A 60-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Aug. 29 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

A 63-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Aug. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

An 82-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 29 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

A 50-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

A 64-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 30 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

An 85-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

A 90-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

A 92-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 9 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

A 95-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 5 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

