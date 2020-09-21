OHA: Three deaths, 201 new cases of COVID-19 in state

Oregon Health Authority reported three deaths and 201 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state in the 24-hour period ending at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
There were two new cases in Benton County and one in Linn County, bringing Oregon’s total to 30,995.Two of the positive cases cases in Benton came from Oregon State University move-in on Sunday, said new President F. King Alexander in a letter to OSU faculty, staff and students.
OSU tested 1,697 students Friday through Sunday, with 26 positive cases. The 24 positives Friday helped Benton County set a single-day record for positive cases at 27. Move-in and testing continue through Tuesday. Alexander's letter also noted that 127 students at OSU's Casacdes campus in Bend were tested, with no positive results.
Students who test positive must go into two weeks of isolation, either in a special dorm at OSU or in their hometowns. Alexander's letter noted that 15 of those testing positives have chosen to remain on campus and 11 have chosen to do so at home. Contact tracing also will be done on the positive cases./
Outside Benton and Linn, the other cases were reported in the following counties: Clackamas (16), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (8), Douglas (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (28), Lincoln (1), Malheur (12), Marion (18), Morrow (2), Multnomah (35), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (4), Wasco (10), Washington (25) and Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s cumulative COVID-19 testing results show the state’s positive test rate at 4.62%. A total of 7.7% of those testing positive, counting confirmed and presumptive cases, were reported to have been hospitalized; 82.5% were not hospitalized and the results for the remaining 9.8% of those testing positive were not available.
Females have made up 51.7% of positive tests and males 48.0% in the state, according to OHA. The makeup of the remaining 0.3% were non-binary or not available.
OHA reports show the age group between 20 and 29 years has had the highest positive test rate in Oregon at 21.6%. The 30 to 39 age group is next at 17.7% followed by 40 to 49 (16.3) and 50 to 59 (12.8).
In cases by race, white has made up 41.1%, Black 3.4% and Asian 3.0%. In cases by ethnicity, non-Hispanics have made up 49.2% and Hispanics 39.4%. The makeup of the remaining 11.3% was not available.
The three most-recent reported fatalities raise the state’s death toll to 529.
The deaths are an 80-year-old Multnomah County man who tested positive Aug. 21 and died Sept. 6 in his residence; a 54-year-old Multnomah County woman who tested positive Wednesday and died Sunday at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center; and a 73-year-old Multnomah County man who tested positive Friday and died Saturday at OHSU.
The first two deceased persons had underlying conditions. The presence of underlying conditions with the third is being confirmed.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday morning 37,417 new COVID-19 cases and 270 new deaths attributed to the disease, raising the totals to 6,786,352 cases and 199,024 deaths.
Corvallis Gazette-Times reporter James Day contributed to this report.
