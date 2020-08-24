OHA reports three deaths; positive rate lowest in nearly two months

Three deaths and 220 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state were reported in the 24-hour period ending 12:01 a.m. Monday, according to Oregon Health Authority.
None of the deaths and cases were reported in Benton and Linn counties. In total, Linn County has 363 cases and 12 deaths and Benton County 201 cases and six deaths attributed to coronavirus.
OHA on Monday also released its weekly testing summary for the week ending this past Saturday, Aug. 22.
Of the 24,177 people reportedly tested in the state during that week, 5.1% tested positive, the lowest rate since the week ending June 27. The testing total for the week is likely to increase as results continue to be reported, the OHA said.
“It is reassuring that test positivity is relatively stable, which suggests that the number of people newly infected with COVID-19 each week is no longer increasing rapidly,” the OHA said.
Oregon’s cumulative positive testing rate to date is 4.5%.
The state’s new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Clackamas (22), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (1), Jackson (23), Jefferson (7), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (2), Malheur (7), Marion (33), Morrow (2), Multnomah (59), Polk (2), Umatilla (11), Washington (34), and Yamhill (12).
The daily case total is the second-lowest number since 216 were reported on July 8. There were 192 cases reported on Aug. 17.
Oregon’s three most recent deaths related to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 420, all came from Washington County:
An 87-year-old woman who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died Saturday in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
A 77-year-old man who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 18, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
A 73-year-old woman who tested positive on July 29 and died Sunday in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday 38,679 new cases of the virus (5,682,491 total) and 572 new deaths (176,223 total) in the United States.
