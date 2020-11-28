OHA reports record 1,669 coronavirus cases Saturday

The record number of coronavirus cases reported in a day by the Oregon Health Authority has again been surpassed, the agency said Saturday.
Saturday's 1,669 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases among Oregonians brings the state total to 72,506. Among the new cases were 17 in Benton County and nine in Linn.
OHA officials said Friday that a higher-than-normal new case load was expected because several of the local public health departments that report daily numbers to OHA were off for the Thanksgiving holiday.
With the rise in cases came 11 more deaths statewide.
The OHA reported a new death toll of 896 following the passing of: a 62-year-old Douglas County woman at Mercy Medical Center, a 96-year-old Jackson County woman at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, a 62-year-old Lane County man at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend, a 78-year-old Marion County man at Salem Hospital, a 90-year-old Marion County woman at Salem Hospital, an 89-year-old Multnomah County woman at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, a 76-year-old Multnomah County man at his residence, a 102-year-old Union County woman at Grande Ronde Hospital, a 56-year-old Coos County man at Oregon Health & Science University, an 87-year-old Deschutes County man at St. Charles Medical Center - Bend and a 79-year-old Jackson County man at his residence.
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (6), Clackamas (164), Clatsop (8), Columbia (11), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (64), Douglas (10), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (124), Jefferson (6), Josephine (13), Klamath (84), Lake (7), Lane (49), Lincoln (3), Malheur (8), Marion (70), Morrow (3), Multnomah (701), Polk (45), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (24), Union (8), Wasco (5), Washington (164), Yamhill (48).
For more information about Oregon's response to the coronavirus pandemic, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
