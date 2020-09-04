OHA reports 268 new cases, five new deaths attributed to COVID-19

Linn County had five and Benton County four of the 268 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, as reported by the Oregon Health Authority early Friday.
There were also five deaths attributed to the disease, bringing the state’s death toll to 475. The 268 new cases raise Oregon’s total to 27,601.
Other than Benton and Linn counties, the new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday were in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Clatsop (1), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (12), Jefferson (1), Josephine (6), Lake (2), Lane (22) Malheur (31), Marion (44), Morrow (6), Multnomah (43), Polk (3), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (23) and Yamhill (2).
The latest reported deaths were a 43-year-old Clackamas County man who tested positive Aug. 12 and died Aug. 26 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center; a 52-year-old Multnomah County man who tested positive Aug. 25 and died Wednesday at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center; a 73-year-old Multnomah County man who tested positive Aug. 13 and died Tuesday at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center; a 56-year-old Washington County woman who tested positive July 15 and died Thursday at OHSU; and an 87-year-old Multnomah County woman who tested positive April 16 and died July 18 in her residence.
All had underlying conditions. For the last fatality, the death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
OHA’s latest modeling report, released Thursday, shows the current transmission rate has fallen to a point where each case is generating less than one additional case, thus the recent drop in daily case numbers.
The state had a daily number under 200 twice in a three-day stretch this week, the first time that has happened since late June. Oregon’s positive case percentage in the week ending last Saturday, Aug. 29, was 4.4, the state’s lowest mark since June 20.
“This is tremendous progress, but it will only continue if we keep up the pressure,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist. “We cannot ease up and allow Labor Day social gatherings to send our rate back up. This virus remains extremely contagious and spreads very quickly. It would not take much for cases to rise again.
“The takeaway from our modeling this week is very clear: We’ve made great progress through hard work and sacrifice, but those gains are tenuous. It’s on every one of us to maintain the progress we’ve made against COVID-19, and together we can do it.”
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday 6,132,074 total COVID-19 cases and 186,173 total deaths attributed to the disease in the United States.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.