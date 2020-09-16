OHA reports 195 new cases, two deaths; wastewater project to study presence of virus

Oregon Health Authority reported two more deaths and 195 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state in the 24-hour period ending 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Benton and Linn counties each had one new case. The state now has 29,850 total cases and 521 deaths.
Outside Benton and Linn counties, Oregon’s new cases were reported in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Clatsop (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (4), Douglas (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (5), Klamath (14), Lane (15), Malheur (17), Marion (23), Multnomah (32), Polk (3), Umatilla (2), Union (1), Wallowa (6), Wasco (2), Washington (33) and Yamhill (4).
The state’s two latest reported fatalities were a 70-year-old Washington County man who tested positive July 9 and died Sept. 8 at OHSU and a 79-year-old Multnomah County man who tested positive Aug. 4 and died Sept. 10 at his residence. The second man had underlying conditions.
OHA on Wednesday announced it has launched a statewide COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project to study the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in more than 40 small- to medium-sized communities around the state.
The project, which will include weekly wastewater testing over the next 30 months, will enable epidemiologists to better understand the circulation of COVID-19 in some of Oregon’s communities. It will serve as an early warning system to tell if COVID-19 is spreading silently in communities.
Much of the work will be carried out by Oregon State University researchers along with local partners. Funding for the program comes from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This program holds promise to help us monitor COVID-19 in our communities,” said Dr. Melissa Sutton medical director for respiratory viral pathogens at OHA and a principal investigator for the wastewater study. “We look forward to our partnership with local communities and researchers. Together we hope to better understand the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon.”
The CDC reported on Wednesday 34,240 new cases and 961 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States for totals of 6,571,867 and 195,053, respectively. The U.S. has had 261,204 new cases in the previous seven days as of Wednesday’s CDC report.
