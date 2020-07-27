OHA: No new coronavirus deaths for first time since July 11

The Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported no new deaths in the state from COVID-19 for the first time in more than two weeks.
In its daily report, the OHA said there were 340 new coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period ending 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state’s case total to 17,088.
But there were no new deaths in Oregon reported for the first time since July 11. In the 15-day stretch between July 12 and July 26, there were at least two deaths reported each day and a total of 58 deaths connected to the virus in the state.
The OHA reported two new confirmed and presumptive cases in Benton County and none in Linn County. Benton now has a total of 136 cases and six deaths and Linn 223 cases and 10 deaths.
Two Benton County field crew employees who work out of the Avery Complex in Corvallis have tested positive for COVID-19, but county officials say precautions have been taken to protect the public.
After being made aware of positive test results Friday and Saturday, potentially exposed employees were notified via contact tracing, county officials said in a news release on Monday.
All potentially exposed employees will be tested and quarantined for up to 14 days and the Avery Complex was disinfected over the weekend by a professional cleaning crew, the release added. The building’s lobby remains open to the public.
The workers who tested positive had minimal contact with the public through their jobs, and there is no reason to believe any member of the public might have contracted COVID-19 at the Avery Complex, county spokesperson Alyssa Rash told the newspaper on Monday, and contact tracers were working to notify anyone who might have been exposed to the coronavirus by the employees outside of work.
Oregon’s presumptive cases are individuals without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and who have had close contact with a confirmed case.
According to OHA’s weekly testing summary, 38,179 COVID-19 test results were reported last week, of which 4.8% were positive. This represents the first weekly decline in the percentage of positive tests since the rate began increasing in late May.
Unfortunately, OHA continues to receive widespread reports of extended turnaround time from commercial testing laboratories; in some cases, results are being reported up to two weeks following specimen collection. Supply shortages due to supply chain issues continue to be of concern, and OHA said it is closely monitoring the situation.
Outside the mid-valley, the state’s new cases Monday were reported in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (1), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (11), Jefferson (9), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Malheur (8), Marion (26), Morrow (4), Multnomah (119), Polk (9), Umatilla (47), Wasco (1), Washington (61) and Yamhill (9).
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported 61,795 new cases of coronavirus (4,225,687 total) in the United States and 564 new deaths (146,546 total).
