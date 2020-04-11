OHA: 3 more cases in Linn-Benton, 3 state deaths, social distancing shows progress

Linn County has two more cases of COVID-19 and Benton has seen another positive test as of Saturday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Those three were among 76 new cases in the state, which also lost three more lives to the novel coronavirus..
According to the OHA, Oregon’s fatalities included: a 94-year-old woman in Yamhill County with underlying health conditions who died in her residence; a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County with underlying conditions who also died in her residence; and an 81-year-old man in Josephine County with underlying conditions who died at Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford.
New research suggests that Oregon's "aggressive" undertaking of social distancing measures has prevented as many as 18,000 COVID-19 cases and 500 hospitalizations, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
That doesn't mean anyone should stop social distancing yet, officials said.
The authority said Saturday the same restrictions must be maintained at least into May in order to continue flattening the curve. Since Gov. Kate Brown's March 23 stay-at-home executive order, the measures taken have kept state hospitals from being "overburdened."
This model, according to the OHA, is based on the latest data of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
By May 18, research by the Institute for Disease Modeling in Washington suggests:
- The total COVID-19 infections in Oregon would be less than 20,000 if social distancing measures are continued. If those regulations were loosened — for example, reopening non-essential businesses — the number of new infections could grow to more than 60,000.
- There would continue to be around 2,000 active cases of COVID-19 per day, with that number dropping slowly if the state maintains its social distancing measures. If not, active infections could spike to more than 17,000 per day.
- Regular and intensive-care beds in state hospitals will not fill up if current social distancing measures are upheld.
Data from that model suggests there are around 7,000 cases of active COVID-19 cases in Oregon as of Saturday — but there were only 1,447 confirmed cases in the OHA's most recent announcement. According to OHA, the state would need nearly 2,000 hospital beds per day by May 18 if current stay home orders were relaxed.
“Staying at home and maintaining physical distancing is difficult," said OHA State Health Officer Dean Sidelinger. "But the data continue to show that Oregonians are saving lives by staying home."
The authority said officials are continuing to focus on mobilizing the health care workforce, keeping workers safe, expanding bed capacity and securing more ventilators in case COVID-19 cases escalate.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net or 541-812-6091.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.