Officials hope vaccine incentives will encourage those on the fence

Because of this, there are statewide and local efforts to try and incentivize people to get vaccinated.

In May, Brown announced a $1 million lottery where any local residents who receive a shot before June 27 are automatically entered into the drawing. Even minors can get in on the action, with five children aged 12 to 17 able to receive $100,000 to the Oregon College Savings Plan in their name. One person from each of Oregon’s 36 counties is guaranteed to win some money, because there is a smaller $10,000 cash prize raffle for each individual county, as well. The drawings are set to take place in early July.

Samaritan Health tested out a reward program at its Thursday clinic in Lebanon, where those who got vaccinated received $5 gift cards to the 1847 Bar & Grill next door to the Boulder Falls Inn event center where doses were being administered.

“We wanted to offer that incentive here today to just try to boost attendance here,” said Larissa Balzer, Samaritan’s vice president of strategy and planning, who’s overseen several of the company’s mass vaccination sites.

While the gift card didn’t seem to be a primary motivator for people who went to the clinic, it was more of a “thank you” from Samaritan to the 27 people who received a shot at Thursday’s clinic.