ODOT begins fining overweight vehicles on Corvallis bridge

Large trucks are risking damage to a heavily used Willamette River crossing in Corvallis a year after state transportation officials limited vehicle weight on the Van Buren Bridge to 24,000 pounds.

Oregon Department of Transportation will start fining drivers who operate vehicles weighing more than 12 tons on the about-109-year-old steel-and-wood bridge after March 14, according to a news release.

Engineers and project managers are trying to preserve asphalt on the bridge’s deck as Oregon nears replacement of the bridge that just can’t keep up with contemporary truck traffic, said interim state bridge engineer Ray Bottenberg.

The limits are meant to keep a truck from punching through the degraded road surface.

“The deck is the weak link,” Bottenberg said. “The truck doesn’t go in the river, but maybe it’s got a wheel sticking through the deck.”

Oregon rolled back the maximum weight it’ll allow on the aging span from 40 tons in 2021 after a thorough, federally required inspection showed timber running beneath the asphalt deck can’t handle the size or length of contemporary trucks.

Heavy traffic is rerouted around the Willamette on Highway 20 to the crossing in Albany. The 12-ton limit captures vehicles like school and public buses and garbage trucks.

Bottenberg said the department of transportation considered public and commercial access to 34 as it modeled what the Van Buren Bridge could handle and was concerned about affecting fire response times.

But firetrucks can weigh up to 43 tons.

“Those can put a tremendous amount of load on a bridge that was never designed for it,” he said.

Commercial tractor-trailers grew larger and heavier, dragging up to 17 tons on tandem axles, and safety standards and roadways have swelled to match them. But engineers who drafted many of Oregon’s bridges never envisioned vehicles heavier than 15 tons.

“They’re basically designed for trucks built back in 1940,” he said.

Tractor-trailers weighing 80,000 pounds are otherwise legal in Oregon, and the prior 40-ton limit was meant to filter out specially permitted vehicles hauling heavier-than-normal loads.

The state has nearly finished plans for the bridge’s replacement, Bottenberg said, and construction is slated to start in 2023 at a cost of $72.6 million.

The Van Buren Bridge is among just 40 in the state’s inventory of 2,766 bridges the Department of Transportation considers in poor, or structurally deficient condition.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

