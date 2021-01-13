ODFW accepting stamp art entries

Oregon artists are invited to compete in one or all three of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's 2022 stamp art competitions.

The winning artist in each contest receives a $2,000 award and winning artwork is used to produce collector stamps and other promotional items with sale proceeds benefitting Oregon’s fish, wildlife and their habitats.

For more information on contest rules and to order art prints, visit: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/stamp_contest/index.asp

There are three separate stamp art contests, as follows:

Habitat Conservation Stamp

Art entries must feature an eligible species from the Oregon Conservation Strategy in its natural habitat. Species include birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish, invertebrates, plants and algae. See contest rules and entry form with a list of eligible species.

Waterfowl Stamp Contest

Art entries must feature the Northern Shoveler in its natural habitat setting. See contest rules and entry form.

Upland Game Bird Stamp Contest