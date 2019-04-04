January 13, 1955 — March 26, 2019
On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Zola Rae Ann Greene (born LaFromboise), a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 64.
Zola was born in 1955 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Joseph and Bernita LaFromboise. She was the seventh of 13 children. She lived as a young girl in Sisseton, South Dakota, on the reservation. When she was growing up, she moved with her family to California and eventually Oregon. She’s lived in many places from various parts of the west coast and the Midwest.
Zola had a passion for her Native Sioux culture as well as spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting, being entertained by her cats, watching sunsets at the beach or just cruising around on a motorcycle and enjoying life and laughter with her husband. She loved her friends fiercely and loved being a friend to everyone she met. She was a mother to many, “MaZola.”
Zola worked very hard her whole life with array of jobs and experiences. She most often worked as an emergency dispatcher and retired from the profession.
Zola was preceded in death by her parents and several siblings.
She is survived by her husband, Patrick M. Greene of Estherville, Iowa; her three sons, Stewart ‘Skip’ Russell, Timothy ‘Alan’ Quinn, and Jared ‘JD’ Quinn; daughter, Yvonne (Quinn) Martin; and eight of her siblings. She also has six grandsons and three granddaughters and was thrilled to have recently met her first great-granddaughter.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
