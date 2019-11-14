October 12, 1936 — November 9, 2019
Yvonne Lee Kropf passed away peacefully, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.
Yvonne was born in Albany to Gordon and Gladys Stutzman. She attended Lakeview School near Albany. She lived her entire life in Albany.
Yvonne married Percy Kropf on November 30, 1958 at Fairview Mennonite Church in Albany. They were three weeks away from celebrating their 61st wedding anniversary.
Some of Yvonne’s favorite memories are her years spent working for Charles and Ruth Fortmiller as a companion and caregiver. She also worked as an independent contractor for over 30 years installing window coverings for Sears.
Yvonne loved working in the yard, planting flowers and tending her roses. She loved to sew and could fix almost anything. Yvonne was gifted at playing the piano, organ, and accordion. She also loved singing in the choir at church. Yvonne enjoyed taking trips in the motorhome, going to the coast and loved lighthouses. She had a special fondness for Boston Terriers and had six of them over the years.
Yvonne loved Jesus and was a member of South Albany Community Church.
Yvonne is preceded in death by her father, Gordon Stutzman; and her mother, Gladys Stutzman.
She is survived by husband, Percy Kropf; son, Kevin (Karen) Kropf of Albany; and grandchildren, Erin of Portland, Dana of Albany, and Ryan (Lisa) Kropf of Kirkland, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Convoy of Hope, Teen Challenge, or Evergreen Hospice of Albany.
Viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 17 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 18 at South Albany Community Church.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.