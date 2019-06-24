February 17, 1943 — May 17, 2019
Bill was born the only child of Robert and Mildred Rissen.
He served four years in the United States Navy.
He was a United States Postal worker and was a proud retiree.
He is preceded in death by both parents; and his loving wife, Delores Rissen.
He is survived by his son, Jason Rissen; his step-son, Robert McLaren and his step-son, Jeff Barnett; and his granddaughters, Cheyenne Rissen and Mary and Hayley McLaren.
