February 17, 1943 — May 17, 2019

Bill was born the only child of Robert and Mildred Rissen.

He served four years in the United States Navy.

He was a United States Postal worker and was a proud retiree.

He is preceded in death by both parents; and his loving wife, Delores Rissen.

He is survived by his son, Jason Rissen; his step-son, Robert McLaren and his step-son, Jeff Barnett; and his granddaughters, Cheyenne Rissen and Mary and Hayley McLaren.

Tags

Load comments