June 3, 1940 — August 25, 2019
William Paul “Bill” Harper of Albany died August 25, 2019. He was 79.
A lifelong Oregonian, Bill was born in Klamath Falls, and grew up in Charleston and Arago. He graduated from Myrtle Point High School, and played football and basketball for Southern Oregon College before joining the Army serving as a radio operator on the boarder of East and West Germany.
After the Army he went back to school, graduating from the University of Oregon with Bachelor’s and Master's degrees in Physical Education and Health. Bill taught PE and Health in both Oregon and Washington, also coaching the sports that he loved.
He took a break from teaching, but went back to school at Lewis and Clark College earning a certificate in Counseling and Administration. His favorite job was being a principal at a small kindergarten to third grade school.
He loved his Ducks and was an avid fan of all University of Oregon sports programs.
Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rose Mary (Kronquist); a daughter, Kristine of Veneta, Oregon; a son, Paul, of Stanfield, Oregon; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Lynn in 2008.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 in the afternoon on Saturday, September 28 at the Albany Senior Center.
