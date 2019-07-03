September 8. 1928 — June 29, 2019
William was known by Bill and was born on September 8, 1928 in St. Francis, Kansas to Frank and Millie (Baker).
He passed away on June 29, 2019 in Albany.
Bill had an older brother Don who preceded him in death.
Bill and his family moved to Oregon from Kansas using the $100 that Millie won in a jingle contest she wrote for Oxydol.
In 1946, Bill met the love of his life, Barbara Densmore at the Lebanon Strawberry Fair. She was the Queen of the Fair and became the queen of his life when they married on October 2, 1949. They have two sons, Bill Jr. (Colleen) and Tom; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. His greatest joy was being with his family.
Bill became the youngest car dealership manager in the state at Hoeck Chevrolet. He went on to own three car dealerships in Oregon. Bill went into heavy equipment appraising in 1970 and owned Baxter Appraisals until his declining health forced his retirement around 2006. Bill loved his work and the relationships he developed through the years.
Bill and Barbara lived five years in Dallas, Oregon, then four years in Cottage Grove, Oregon and 29 in Springfield, Oregon. Through all of these moves, both Bill and Barbara cultivated a multitude of friends and relationships. Each one very precious.
The last years have been spent on property in Jefferson located on a century farm that has been in Barbara’s family for generations where he and Barbara have been surrounded by grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many gatherings with a large family and many extended family and friends. People, especially family and friends meant the world to Bill. Making time and effort to make each person know how much they were loved.
During the later years of his life, Bill cultivated a close relationship of another kind that was very precious too. Spending much time reading his Bible and many books by his favorite Christian author, Max Lucado, drew Bill to a much closer relationship with the Lord. Bill was a fighter in life but he was also ready to meet his Heavenly Father as well as his father, mother, brother and many others who have gone on before. He leaves behind a very large family who will miss him greatly.
A celebration of life will also be held at Huston-Jost Funeral Home on Saturday, July 20 at 1 p.m. Pastor Bob Bower will be officiating (another beloved friend).
