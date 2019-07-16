November 25, 1929 — June 19, 2019
Born and raised in Long Beach, California at the start of the Great Depression, Bill followed a traditional path: Loyola University, marriage to June Grenke, military service during the Korean War, and then he worked his way up from car salesman to being an early computer programmer for Douglas Aircraft.
Six kids later (Bill, Karen, Pat, Dan, Melinda and Mary), he and June decided to move to the “wilds” of Oregon! Bill accepted the position of Systems Analysts Supervisor in the Comptroller’s Office at OSU in Corvallis.
This is where the adventures began: Christmas tree growing, pottery studio, yoga, bike riding, travel (Alaska, many tropical islands, Europe, as well as frequent trips to Long Beach to see family), motorcycle riding, running, wine making, golf. Ever social, over the years you could find him at The Old World Deli or Suds and Suds or Squirrels.
Bill’s (almost!) 90 years were lived to the fullest; this is the legacy he passes on to his children, ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
