1941 — November 4, 2019
He is a builder.
At the age of 12, Bill (on the West Coast) or Don (on the East Coast) decided he was going to be a builder like his Uncle Ralph. He spent his entire life always pursuing that goal, even when most people thought he had already reached it. Not willing to consider building just in the conventional sense, he wound the identity through all aspects of his life.
Builder of Buildings: Starting as a cabinet maker, he worked his way through a degree in Construction Management from Pennsylvania State University. In Pennsylvania, the majority of his career was spent at Crossgates, Inc. working up to Vice President of Construction. He supervised various projects in the Tri-State area including hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and planned communities.
In 1980, he relocated his family to Albany to leave his mark on another part of the country. He continued his commercial and specialty housing projects with Morse Brothers Construction, Ram Construction, his own company, and Roseburg School District. He was able to retire early to combine two of his passions, church and construction.
Builders of Churches: Besides spear heading multiple church remodels in Pennsylvania and Oregon, Bill spent most of his Saturdays working on class materials for the Sunday school classes he taught starting as a teenager. His favorite topics were Biblical history as it related to Israel’s topography and architecture and Christian apologetics. He counts three trips to Israel, Greece, Egypt and Jordan as the culmination and continuation of his years of studies. Coming over the rise to see Jerusalem in the sunset was a deeply emotional event for a man who prided himself on his logic.
Builder of Families: Bill first met Juanita (Joyce) Grosser when they were 12 years old. They grew up one mile apart with a favorite swimming and skating hang out right between them. After a bit of an on and off romantic relationship as teens, they stayed permanently together when he was 20 years old and celebrated 56 years of marriage this year. As he often said, he wanted two children and Joyce wanted three so they compromised on five. Leslie Robertson (Jim), Brian (Pam), Don (Susan), Anita Neal (Dave) and Kent (Erin) count their Dad’s strong guidance and example as the foundation to their very blessed upbringing and primary influence in their adult relationships and marriages. While each child chose vastly different careers and paths, they all know that they could get honest advice from Dad and unwavering support, even if he would not have taken the same route.
Builder in Heaven: While he had to take a brief respite from building here on Earth, though he was definitely still planning in his mind, he is able to pick up the blue prints again to start planning a palace for his earthly family who will be following him.
Besides his wife; children; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, Don will be planning mansions for his sisters, Manetta Brown (Skip), Nancy Barnhart (Joe) and Mona Jean Goying; lots of nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
Along with various aunts, uncles and cousins, Donnie will be working alongside his parents, William “Bill” Wilson and Lavinia “Marie” Ramsey (Christner), who is most likely following his final walk through with a paintbrush in her hand.
A private family remembrance will be held.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
