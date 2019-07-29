October 12, 1970 — July 24, 2019
Willie Tiffany passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 24 at the age of 48. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by those who loved him.
Willie was born in Hollywood, California on October 12, 1970, but moved as a toddler to Oregon. Although Willie grew up in Corvallis, he chose to go to the University of Oregon, where he developed a life-long love for both the Ducks and politics.
Willie started his early career working as a legislative assistant for Oregon’s US Congressman Mike Kopetski, then moving to Oregon state politics, where he worked for the South Coast legislators, Senator Brenda Brecke and Representative Mike Lehman. He rose rapidly in the ranks and soon became Chief of Staff for Representative Lehman, as well as a campaign consultant.
Seeking a change, he took on a position for the next ten years as a Senior Staff Associate for the League of Oregon Cities, where his passion and knowledge about Oregon water law was rivaled by few. Willie also spent time during the middle of his career as the Intergovernmental Relations Manager for the City of Hillsboro Water Department.
For the past five years, he had been working as the Governmental Affairs Director for Oregon Refuse and Recycling Association. There, he found his true passion and, in his words, a “work family” that he wished he could have been a part of his entire career.
Although Willie lived in Oregon, his whole life he traveled extensively, visiting dozens of other countries. When he was younger, he liked to go camping, fishing, and play tennis. He enjoyed U of O sports, golf and playing all types of board games, but his love for his friends and large family is where he found the most joy. He made it a priority to keep in touch and spend time with friends and his extended family all across the United States.
Willie is survived by his parents, Bill and Dixie Tiffany; his sisters, Jennifer Tiffany and Stacy Huff; and brother-in-law, Michael Huff. He will also be greatly missed by his two nieces and nephew, Sydney, Taylor and Carter.
There will be a celebration of life ceremony at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31 at the Virgil T Golden Funeral Service, 605 Commercial Street SE, Salem. A reception will immediately follow from 2:30 to 5:30 at Amadeus, 135 Liberty Street NE, Salem. Golf, Duck, bowling or Hawaiian shirt attire is encouraged.
Willie felt strongly about education; in his honor, the family suggests memorials to Oregon Refuse and Recycling Association’s Emmons Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 2186, Salem, OR 97308-2186.
