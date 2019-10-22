July 10, 1941 — October 12, 2019
With sadness, we are reporting the death of William (Bill) S. Andrews.
He was born in 1941, the first child of Mary Lucille and Arlyn Andrews in Ashtabula, Ohio.
He passed away from complications of Dementia on October 12, 2019.
While growing up, his family moved many times and he had many memories of living in Ohia, New Mexico, and California as a child. He graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in Pleasant Hill, California in 1959.
After high school, he enlisted in the army. While serving in Texas, he met and married Kathy Grimlaukso. When his service was complete, the couple moved to McMinnville, Oregon. Bill then completed training and began work as a police officer.
Their daughter, Tracy was born in 1963. They moved to Corvallis and Bill began working for Good Samaritan Hospital as a surgical technician. Later, he was hired by the Corvallis Fire Department as an EMT and firefighter. His son, Scott was born in 1966. During this time, he also worked as a truck driver for Marcum Brothers. Bill juggled all these jobs for many years until the mid-1980s when he focused on his work at the Corvallis Fire Department. He retired after 25 years of service.
He and Kathy divorced, and he later married Gloria Royal. They divorced in 1981. For the last 37 years he and his partner, Christie Clausen enjoyed a loving relationship.
Bill was a warm, generous, and kind friend to all he knew well, always ready to help with projects and tasks. His roll of duct tape and tool kit were usually with him.
For many years, Bill was a shooter of muzzle loading rifles, and enjoyed participating in shoots and rendezvous events with other black powder enthusiasts. Also, he enjoyed local gun shows where he often had his own table.
He enjoyed many road trips, especially off the beaten path. In the 1990’s he went on two cruises to Alaska and the St. Lawrence River in Quebec.
Bill loved his children, Tracy and Scott, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother, Dick, and his partner, Christie Clausen very much.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Arlyn and Lucille; his sister, Barbara; his first wife, Kathy; and many friends.
Surviving Bill are his daughter, Tracy Mikesell (Bryan) of Corvallis, and son, Scott of Arizona. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Samantha Pickens and Gina Jones, and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Oakley. Also surviving are his brother, Dick; his partner, Christie Clausen; and his half-siblings, Tony Bleweitt and Bradford Andrews.
No formal services are planned at his prior request. The family will be scattering his ashes at favored camping and hunting areas.
Thank you to Regent Memory Care and Lumina Hospice for care and support during this difficult time.
