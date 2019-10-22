October 5, 1925 — October 10, 2019
William “Bill” James Bonville, age 94, passed away in Albany on October 10, 2019 after a brief illness. He had recently moved from Grants Pass, Oregon.
He was born on October 5, 1925 to Charles A. and Mary (Tennien) Bonville of Leominster, Massachusetts.
In 1942, he enlisted in the Navy at age 17 and served honorably.
Bill graduated from Bethany College, earned a Master’s Degree from Columbia University and pursued doctoral studies at the University of Colorado.
Upon early retirement from Aerojet ElectroSystems, Bill moved his family to a small farm in Oregon where he raised Hereford beef cattle and served on the Josephine County School Board.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Phyllis (Barrette) Bonville; son, Charles K. Bonville of Albany; daughter, Eleanor Doran of Tallahassee, Florida; grandchildren, Dexter, Aaron, Peter and Zoey Bonville of Albany, and William and Brennan Doran of Raleigh, North Carolina. He is also survived by stepdaughters, Kim King of California (and sons Christopher and James Philhower), and Katerina McCausland of California (and her four children and five grandchildren).
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 25 at Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, Oregon.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.