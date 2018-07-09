August 4, 1926 — July 6, 2018
William “Bill” I. Kase, 91, of Lebanon, died, Friday at the Lebanon Veterans Home.
Bill was born August 4, 1926 in Shamokin, Pennsylvania. He was raised in Philadelphia and entered the Navy on September 3, 1943. He served during World War II on the U.S.S. KYNE (DE744). He was discharged on December 15, 1945 and returned to Philadelphia.
Bill married Virginia “Ginny” Albright on February 18, 1946 in Elkton, Maryland. They settled in Philadelphia where Bill worked in construction and later for the Pennsylvania Railroad. In 1956, he joined the Philadelphia Police Department and worked there until 1970. He then worked at the Philadelphia Racetrack until his retirement in 1993.
Bill moved to Lebanon in 2002 from Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania.
Bill enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing, baking and working with stained glass.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Virginia “Ginny” Kase; daughter, Karen Kase; sister, Kathleen Barbrick; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, William “Bill” Kase, Jr.; brothers, John and Joe, and his sister Betty.
Viewing will be from 4 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 11, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Burial will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
