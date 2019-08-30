April 1, 1926 — August 26, 2019
Willard Peter Kennel entered the heavenly realm on August 26, 2019 at 9:00 p.m. in Albany following a brief illness.
The fifth child of Peter R. and Anna (Reeb) Kennel, Willard was born on the family farm near Shickley, Nebraska on April 1, 1926.
After high school, Willard was drafted to alternative service (CPS), serving at Sequoia National Park, then at Veterans TB Hospital in Livermore, California until completion of service.
On June 18, 1947 Willard married Mae Etta Hershberger of Albany, who he first met in Nebraska.
He began work at Mountain States Pacific Gas Company, then Western Veneer plywood. In 1955, the family moved to Siletz, Oregon to assist in the newly planted Logsden Mennonite Church while working at the Georgia Pacific Plywood mill in Toledo, Oregon. While there for ten years, Willard and Mae Etta helped build the new church, taught Bible School and served the church in many capacities.
From 1966 to 2006, Willard served at Western Mennonite School (now Western Christian School) as business manager, facilities manager and driver training instructor. Willard remained a staunch supporter of Christian education.
In 2006, Willard and Mae moved to the Mennonite Village in Albany, where Willard volunteered finishing woodwork in newly renovated homes, restoring and re-finishing furniture, and leading Bible studies in the Village.
In April 2009, Mae Etta preceded him in death, while Willard soldiered on alone; gardening, teaching Bible classes, reading and doing handyman work. Willard’s life-long enjoyment of gardening is evident in the many plants surrounding his home. He cherished virtually every garden plant, coaxing them to grow and produce. The African violets in his home are second to none — blooming vigorously.
Over the years, Willard and Mae Etta were known for hospitality and service to others and the church in every possible way. In addition to being a tireless conscientious worker, Willard enjoyed teaching and discussing the Bible, particularly eschatology, which he believed culminates all the progressive phases of human history.
His tireless goal was that all persons would come to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ; and as a result, would reap the benefits of eternal life in the new Jerusalem described in Revelation. Willard was known for being kind and considerate - never holding a grudge or harboring judgmental attitudes.
Willard is survived by five children, Russel Kennel (Maribeth) of Albany, Oregon; Rachel Hickman (Wayne) of Etowah, Tennessee; Julia Miller (Wayne) of Arlee, Montana; Janine Rands (Barry) of San Luis Obispo, California; and Lori Kennel, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by one grandchild.
Contributions may be made to Western Christian School, 9045 Wallace Rd NE, Salem OR 97304; or MCC, (“MCC.org”) MCC U.S., PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Albany Mennonite Church.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
