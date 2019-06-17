December 20, 1944 — June 10, 2019
Warren A. Johnson, 74, of Harrisburg passed away Monday at his home in Harrisburg after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
He was born Dec. 20, 1944, in Sweet Home to Adolph and Gertrude Johnson.
Warren graduated from Sweet Home High School and started working at Morse Bros. (now Knife River) in Harrisburg in June 1966. He was always a hard worker, and during his 53 years with Knife River, he instilled that trait in three generations of co-workers, sharing his knowledge and making many friends throughout Oregon and Texas, most recently in Bend.
Warren had a knack for providing advice or assistance in such a manner that you didn’t know he had done it; by the time you realized it, all you could do was smile and be grateful.
Warren loved hunting with his golden retrievers, fishing, skiing, golfing and was an avid Oregon State Beavers fan. He followed college basketball and had attended 23 NCAA Final Four tournaments. Warren also collected hot rod cars and rarely missed a trip down to Reno’s Hot August Nights.
Warren is survived by his wife, Jill; daughter, Tiffany (Anthony) Brown of Portland; stepdaughters, Jordan Sipos of St. Helens and Jessie Sipos of Lebanon; brothers, Delmer of Eugene and Byron of McMinnville; sister, Beverly Knox of Harrisburg; and granddaughters, Sofia and Olivia Brown of Portland.
Warren was a mentor and friend to many and had a generous heart. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
A celebration of life will be held later this summer.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
