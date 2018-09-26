September 9, 1925 — September 22, 2018
In loving memory of our Mother.
Wanna passed away quietly Saturday night at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. She was a longtime resident of Twin Cedars Senior Mobile Home Park in Lebanon and a very devout member of the Assembly of God Church.
Wanna was born September 9, 1925, in Whitesboro, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Richard Gragg and Martha Kennedy Gragg. She was a true daughter of the Great Depression and the dust bowl that was Oklahoma in the 1930s — picking grapes in California’s Central Valley and living in company logging camps in the redwoods.
Returning to Oklahoma, where, as a single parent, she raised three wonderful children, Nelsene, Eugene and Lemuel Pugh. On June 30, 1960, she married Herman Kennedy and became mother to four more children, Treva, Herman, Carol Sue and Sandra.
Herman and Wanna lived in Toledo, Oregon, until 1988 when they moved to Lebanon.
They enjoyed traveling to many 8th Cavalry reunions where they met many of Herman’s acquaintances from World War II. They loved to fish and camp on the Oregon Coast.
Wanna was preceded in death by her husband, Herman; her parents; siblings, John, Willard, Anna Mae and Lela; sons, Eugene and Lemuel; and daughters, Treva Johnson and Carol Kendall.
She will be greatly missed by her son, Herman; daughters, Nelsene Cochran and Sandra Sture; ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her nieces, Jackie Glancy and Fayette Long; and her nephew, Jimmy Gragg.
Viewing will from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 28, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Funeral services celebrating Wanna’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, interment will follow at the Oddfellows Cemetery. After her burial, a gathering of family and friends will be held at the Twin Cedars Community Hall catered by Aunt Mary.
Contributions in Wanna’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
